Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd. gets Public Relations Society of India national award

November 27, 2023 08:40 am | Updated 08:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

The newsletter of Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML) has won the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) national award for 2023. In one newsletter, the HAML explained with photos the salient features of the airport metro rail project, details of pre-construction activities, field visits by the managing director. This newsletter shared the first prize with that of the ITC Ltd. The award was handed over to HAML CPRO M. Krishnanand by Swami Chidanand Saraswati Swamiji of Rishikesh in the presence of Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi and MP Naresh Bansal at the International Public Relations Festival held in New Delhi. HAML MD N.V.S. Reddy congratulated the CPRO and his team and said the award recognises the high standards of the HAML’s communication and public relations department, according to a press release on Sunday.

