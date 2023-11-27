HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd. gets Public Relations Society of India national award

November 27, 2023 08:40 am | Updated 08:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The newsletter of Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML) has won the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) national award for 2023. In one newsletter, the HAML explained with photos the salient features of the airport metro rail project, details of pre-construction activities, field visits by the managing director. This newsletter shared the first prize with that of the ITC Ltd. The award was handed over to HAML CPRO M. Krishnanand by Swami Chidanand Saraswati Swamiji of Rishikesh in the presence of Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi and MP Naresh Bansal at the International Public Relations Festival held in New Delhi. HAML MD N.V.S. Reddy congratulated the CPRO and his team and said the award recognises the high standards of the HAML’s communication and public relations department, according to a press release on Sunday.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.