Hyderabad airport expansion work almost over

February 04, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) expansion project had reached 98.7% completion as of December 31, 2023, as per the quarterly report released by GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited. The remaining expansion work is slated for completion within the Financial Year 2024, according to the report.

6.3 million passengers

In the third quarter of 2024, the airport experienced an increase with a total of 6.3 million passengers, comprising 5.2 million domestic and 1.1 million international passengers. This reflects a 17% Year-on-Year (YoY) increase, surpassing the 5.4 million passengers recorded in Q3 2023. Over the first nine months of FY2024, RGIA hosted 18.6 million passengers, including 15.4 million domestic and 3.1 million international passengers, marking a 21% YoY growth from the 15.3 million passengers in the corresponding period of FY 2023.

Connectivity

The airport now has connectivity to 66 domestic destinations, up from the pre-COVID figure of 55, and 19 international destinations, an increase from the pre-COVID figure of 16. Key developments in the quarter include a dedicated courier terminal which enhances import shipment processing and clearance speed. The construction of a transit lounge and commencing commercial operations were also completed this quarter. Furthermore, RGIA introduced a city-side self-check-in facility starting January this year.

In terms of financial performance, the airport achieved a boost in revenue during Q3024, totalling five billion INR, marking a 35% YoY increase. Non-aero revenue reached 4.2 billion INR, indicating a 29% YoY growth. Retail revenue witnessed a surge to 1.3 billion INR, reflecting a 32% YoY increase. Similarly, Food and Beverage revenue reached 685 million INR, representing a 30% YoY growth. Car park revenue stood at 807 million, reflecting a 19% YoY increase, while advertising revenue saw a 58% YoY surge, reaching 482 million.