November 03, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

GMR Hyderabad International Airport on Friday operationalised the additional east area to facilitate seamless passenger movement. This new additional area, spanning across 56,474 sq.m. (6.07 lakh sq.ft.) has been integrated with the existing terminal. With this expansion, a total area of 2,74,118 sq.m. (29.50 lakh sq.ft.) has been operationalised, according to a press release.

