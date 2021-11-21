City fares better in Swachh rankings

HYDERABAD

21 November 2021 00:25 IST

Adjudged Best Self Sustainable Mega City

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has bettered itself in the annual Swachh Survekshan rankings awarded by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, by improving its position over the previous year, and also by standing a winner as the Best Self Sustainable Mega City in the category of cities with population over 40 lakh.

By coincidence, Secunderabad Cantonment Board has also received the recognition as the ‘Best Self Sustainable Cantonment’. The survey results were announced by the MOHUA on Saturday.

In the rankings awarded to cities with over 10 lakh population, GHMC has secured 13th rank against the 23rd awarded in 2020. Overall among the 4,320 urban areas chosen for the rankings, the city stood in the 37th order, which is a great improvement over the 65th position secured last year.

The city scored 4,551 out of the 6,000 marks distributed among the categories Service Level Progression, Citizens’ Voice and Certification.

Telangana as a state has stood at 11th order, when it came to state rankings, improving over its rank at 18 in 2020.

Karimnagar, at 74th rank, is the only city from Telangana to find place in the first 100 cities with population below 10 lakh

In the South Zone, Telangana’s Sircilla has been adjudged the cleanest city, followed by Siddipet. They also secured the top two positions among cities with population between 50,000 and one lakh. Badangpet Nagar Panchayat has scored overall fifth rank in the South Zone, and fourth in the category of towns with population between 50,000 and one lakh.

Siddipet has also earned recognition as the ‘Best Self Sustainable City’ in the category of population between 50,000 and one lakh in the South Zone.

Among the cantonments, Secunderabad Cantonment has secured seventh overall position.