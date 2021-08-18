Hyd. to host skill development centre

HYDERABAD

18 August 2021

It’s to be set up by Lal Bahadur Shastri Trust

The city will add another feather to its cap in the form of skill development centre to be set up by Delhi-based Lal Bahadur Shastri Trust.

Trust chairman and Lal Bahadur Shastri’s son Anil Shastri has expressed willingness to set up the skill development centre citing the spree of welfare and development schemes being implemented by the State government.

The Trust was also impressed by the hand-holding being given by the government to education sector and innovations.

Mr. Shastry, accompanied by Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar called on Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar at the Secretariat on Tuesday and requested for re-conveyance of the land allotted to it for setting up the institution.

Mr. Somesh Kumar expressed happiness over the Trust’s decision and assured all the cooperation from the government’s side.

Array of courses

Mr. Shastri said the institute would not only offer skill development programmes, but would also offer different courses for which Hyderabad had been identified as an ideal destination.

The selection of the city was made after several rounds of discussions on various aspects.

The proposed institute would function under the joint supervision of the Trust as Singapore-based Institute of Technical Education.