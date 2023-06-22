ADVERTISEMENT

Hybrid aviation training programme for undergrads launched in Telangana

June 22, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The programme is a six-month diploma course open to 10+2 undergraduates and will commence on July 15

The Hindu Bureau

Undergraduate students in Telangana can now enrol in a unique hybrid aviation training programme launched by National Institute for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (ni-msme), Hyderabad. Director of ni-msme S. Glory Swarupa said the programme is a six-month diploma course open to 10+2 undergraduates and will commence on July 15. “Flexibility is a key advantage of the programme as it offers both online and in-person learning options...” she said. The course aims to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in India’s rapidly growing aviation industry.  

