Huzurnagar VVPATs slips destroyed

Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail paper slips of Huzurnagar Assembly segment generated during the 17th Lok Sabha elections in May 2019, were destroyed as per protocol of the Election Commission of India, on Friday.

Joint Collector D. Sanjeeva Reddy and Returning Officer of the constituency and District Revenue Officer P. Chandraiah, in the presence of representatives of political parties, opened the strong room at the agriculture market yard here, and used shredding machines to destroy the VVPAT slips.

As per the rule, the slips are destroyed 45 days after the completion of the election process, and since bypoll to Huzurnagar Assembly Constituency was completed only in October last week the process was taken up now. The whole process was videographed, the officials said