Huzurnagar EVMs shifted to Suryapet

With the polling coming to an end in Huzurnagar constituency at 5 p.m. on Monday, District Election Officer D. Amoy Kumar and General Observer Sachindra Pratap Singh got all the electronic voting machines transferred to the strong room at the Agriculture Market Committee (AMC) godowns here for safekeeping.

The EVMs were closed as per procedure, loaded into the vehicles in the presence of representatives from all parties and moved to Suryapet amid tight bandobust, the District Election Officer said in a statement here. The EVM strong room is under 24-hour electronic surveillance with an added live television feature outside the strong room. Contestants and their agents can satisfy themselves of the safe keeping of the EVMs, he added.

As per detailed and revised voter turnout report by the EC, Huzurnagar recorded 84.75 % polling. Of the total 2,36,842 electorate, 2,00,754 voters exercised their franchise.

Counting of votes will begin on Thursday, at the Suryapet AMC godowns.

Officials, had supplied 372 control units, 965 ballot units and 388 voter-verifiable paper audit trail devices to the polling stations. Based on usage, the equipment post-polling was segregated into polled EVMs and VVPATs, defective unpolled EVMs and VVPATs and unused EVMs and VVPATs. They are preserved separately.