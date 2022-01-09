Huzurabad result will be repeated across Telangana: Eatala

‘Do justice to employees, address their problems’

BJP MLA and former minister Eatala Rajender said that the Huzurabad election result would be repeated across the State in future and people were in no way ready to trust the TRS government any more. He said that every survey has been indicating the change of guard in Telangana.

Speaking to reporters in Karimnagar on Sunday after meeting former MLA Bodige Shoba, who was arrested and lodged in jail after the clash between police and BJP workers recently, Mr. Rajender said that the government has been trying to threaten the Opposition parties and media that are questioning it.

“The media and Opposition will definitely bring the problems of the public to light. While Opposition leaders are being sent to jail, the media is suppressed. Districts were increased from 10 to 33 and zones from two to seven, and GO 124 was issued based on the Presidential Order. But, instead of implementing it, after three years, GO 317 was issued and transfers were being done based on seniority instead of local criteria, creating tension among employees,” he said, asking the government to do justice to employees by addressing their problems.

The BJP leader warned officials not to be swayed by the power of ruling parties as they will be in power only for five years whereas employees will be there for more than three decades.