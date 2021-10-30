Huzurabad bypoll | 61.66% voter turnout till 3 p.m., polling percentage expected to surpass 2018 record

Minor skirmishes between the cadre of the ruling TRS and the BJP were reported from some villages

Barring a few stray incidents, the polling in the Huzurabad by-election is progressing at a brisk pace amid indications that the final polling percentage could surpass the 2018 election voter turnout – 84%, by the end of polling at 7 p.m. today.

Over 61.66% voter turnout was recorded till 3 p.m. in the high stakes bypoll to the Huzurabad Assembly seat.

Minor skirmishes between the cadre of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were reported from Ganmukla village in Veenavanka mandal, Jammikunta, and a few other villages till this afternoon.

Also read: Congress wants Telangana bypoll put off

Additional security arrangements have been made in 127 of the total 306 polling stations in the constituency, which have been identified as “critical”.

BJP candidate and incumbent MLA Eatala Rajender cast his vote at a polling booth in his native Kamalapur. TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav exercised his franchise at a polling booth in Veenavanka mandal’s Himmathnagar village.

Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goel inspected several polling stations in Huzurabad and Jammikunta towns earlier in the day. He was accompanied by the Collector and the District Election Officer R.V. Karnan.

Also read: Protest against ‘differential treatment’ continues

Speaking to reporters in Huzurabad, Mr. Goel said the voting is progressing peacefully in adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols in all the 306 polling stations across five mandals in the Huzurabad constituency.

He added that a voter turnout of 37% was recorded till noon and anticipated a high voter turnout by the end of polling at 7 p.m. today.

As many as 20 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and a large contingent of the State Police force were deployed for bundobust duty to ensure a free and fair bye-election.

Cash worth over ₹3.50 crore and 1075 litres of liquor were seized as part of vigorous enforcement of the election model code of conduct till Friday.