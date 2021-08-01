Huzurabad by-poll a prestige issue!

MLAs nervous following developments in constituency

A ‘unique’ demand!

Generally we come across banners and flex posters displayed either to welcome, hail, greet or compliment somebody or to inform/announce something either by individuals, organisations or even the government. However, flex posters have come up at a few places in Bhongir Assembly constituency recently with a ‘unique’ message, a message seeking the resignation of sitting TRS legislator Pylla Shekhar Reddy alleging that he has miserably failed as an MLA, particularly in keeping promises made to his constituents.

The flex posters, which have become head-turners, have been arranged by BJP leader Gudur Narayan Reddy. Through the posters, Mr. Narayan Reddy has asked the sitting legislator to quit and seek fresh mandate stating that he had lost the people’s mandate.

Huzurabad effect

MLAs of different parties and the ruling TRS in particular are said to be nervous these days following the developments related to Huzurabad constituency, set for a byelection.

The nervousness is not without reason. The State government showered several sops on Huzurabad constituency, where the bypoll has become a prestige issue for the ruling and Opposition parties, including the Dalit Bandhu scheme. MLAs are said to be under pressure from some quarters to resign so that similar benefits accrue to their respective constituencies too.

Members of Opposition parties are staging dharnas demanding resignation of MLAs of their constituencies.

Doubts on by-poll

Coming back to Huzurabad, doubts are being expressed over the conduct of the byelection to Huzurabad constituency that fell vacant following resignation of sitting member Eatala Rajender.

The State government addressed a communication to the Election Commission to put on hold the elections to Legislative Council where six seats fell vacant after members completed their tenure on the ground that the COVID pandemic is still not over. This has resulted in a debate in political circles as to whether the same yardstick will be applied to Huzurabad bypoll.

The talk gained ground amid reports of increasing COVID cases in Warangal and Karimnagar districts in the past few days.

Under lens

Many would often wonder about the wealth politicians amassed on enjoying power. But, most of the properties were Benami to escape the eye of rivals.

In their quest to dig into the assets of leaders belonging to the ruling TRS, the rivals have deployed drones to beam pictures of such properties. This has happened to Ministers K.T. Rama Rao and G. Jagdish Reddy in the past.

Now, Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy raked up the issue again highlighting the building under construction by Mr. Jagdish Reddy at his native village Nagarm in Suryapet district. He said it was bigger than even the Pragathi Bhavan.

Not stopping at that, he said Mr. Reddy rose up from a position where he did not even own a scooter. Whereas, Mr. Reddy said he continued to live in a rented house in Nalgonda despite being in politics for three decades.

(B. Chandrashekhar, M. Rajeev and N. Rahul)