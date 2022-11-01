Hussainsagar sewage treatment plants to be upgraded at a cost of ₹127 crore

The three plants were installed about 8 to 10 years ago through international borrowings from the Japan International Cooperation Agency

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 01, 2022 00:13 IST

One of the three sewage treatment plants of Hussainsagar. | Photo Credit: File photo

The HMDA has invited bids for upgrading of the sewage treatment plants of the Hussainsagar to double their existing capacities.

Three STPs with the capacities of five million litres per day (MLD), 20 MLD and 30 MLD will be upgraded to 10 MLD, 40 MLD and 60 MLD respectively at an estimated project cost of ₹127 crore, as per the tender documents placed on the HMDA website.

The three plants were installed about 8 to 10 years ago, through international borrowings from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Officials from the HMDA informed that the existing capacities of the plants are not sufficient to treat the entire inflows into the lake from upstream. The plants are located at IDL lake, Kukatpally (5 MLD), near Indira Gandhi rotary (20 MLD) and near KIMS hospital, Patigadda (30 MLD).

The successful bidder will have to set up the associated infrastructure along with the plants, apart from taking care of operation and maintenance for the coming 20 years.

Officials have not confirmed if the upgradation of the STPs would treat the entire inflows before they reach the lake. They said, as is the case now, the flows will be directed to the Amberpet STP for further treatment.

The tender document mentioned that after the commissioning of the existing STPs, there has been increase in the catchment of the lake, and the sewage/waste water flows into the lake have further increased.

