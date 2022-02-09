Husnabad to be developed as a model municipality

Harish Rao visits the constituency

Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao has promised to develop Husnabad as a model municipality.

The Minister announced sanctioning of ₹12 crore to Husnabad Municipality and ₹5 crore to Husnabad urban area for various development works.

During a review meeting, he appealed to Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao to sanction ₹10 crore for Husnabad, which the latter immediately agreed to. “Of the sanctioned amount, use ₹8 crore for laying CC roads in the municipality. The remaining amount should be used for construction of the municipal building,” he told officials.

The Minister also urged Panchayat Raj Minister E. Dayakar Rao to sanction ₹5 crore for laying roads, construction of drains and other works, which has been accepted.

Reviewing the double bedroom houses scheme in the municipality, Mr. Harish Rao has directed officials to provide drinking water under Mission Bhagiratha with about ₹50 lakh and get them ready for inauguration by March-end.