Husband’s failed job promise leads to wife’s kidnap; three arrested

Amid rising online job frauds, a job promise made on ground went terribly wrong in Suraram.

Suraram police on Sunday rescued a woman kidnapped by a few locals who were promised jobs in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) by her husband, an ex-employee of the corporation.

Elizabeth Rani, a resident of Suraram Mutyalabasti was kidnapped by a gang of three after her husband Laxman Rao failed to fulfil his promise of providing sweeper jobs to them after collecting ₹3.15 lakh.

“The gang called Elizabeth’s son Varun to inform about the kidnap following which her daughter Maganti Meghna Suraram filed a complaint. The officials tracked the tower location from the phone call and arrested the kidnappers from Manikeshwari Nagar near Osmania University,” Suraram inspector A. Venkatesham explained.

Kuncham Kaveri, Kuncham Venkatesh and Kuncham Yadamma were arrested by the police and a case was booked under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Upon investigation, it was learned that Rao, who was the Khairatabad Zonal Commissioner in 2018-19 had promised the jobs and collected ₹90,000 from Kunchapu Kaveri, ₹60,000 each from Repani Renuka, Vemula Chandrakala and Gandikota Vinod Kumar and ₹50,000 from Repani Parvathamma. After making promises, he neither provided the jobs nor returned the money.

Further investigation is underway.