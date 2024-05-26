GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Husband’s failed job promise leads to wife’s kidnap; three arrested

Published - May 26, 2024 09:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Lavpreet Kaur _12072

 

Amid rising online job frauds, a job promise made on ground went terribly wrong in Suraram.

Suraram police on Sunday rescued a woman kidnapped by a few locals who were promised jobs in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) by her husband, an ex-employee of the corporation.

Elizabeth Rani, a resident of Suraram Mutyalabasti was kidnapped by a gang of three after her husband Laxman Rao failed to fulfil his promise of providing sweeper jobs to them after collecting ₹3.15 lakh.

“The gang called Elizabeth’s son Varun to inform about the kidnap following which her daughter Maganti Meghna Suraram filed a complaint. The officials tracked the tower location from the phone call and arrested the kidnappers from Manikeshwari Nagar near Osmania University,” Suraram inspector A. Venkatesham explained.

Kuncham Kaveri, Kuncham Venkatesh and Kuncham Yadamma were arrested by the police and a case was booked under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Upon investigation, it was learned that Rao, who was the Khairatabad Zonal Commissioner in 2018-19 had promised the jobs and collected ₹90,000 from Kunchapu Kaveri, ₹60,000 each from Repani Renuka, Vemula Chandrakala and Gandikota Vinod Kumar and ₹50,000 from Repani Parvathamma. After making promises, he neither provided the jobs nor returned the money.

Further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / kidnapping / crime / crime, law and justice / police

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.