Hurdles cleared for Group-I mains as Justice Pulla Karthik dismisses two pleas seeking preliminary test cancellation

Hurdles were cleared for the Group-I main exams, to be held by Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) and commencing from October 21, with Telangana High Court on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) dismissing two writ petitions connected to it.

Justice Pulla Karthik of the High Court, who heard the two separate pleas filed by Group-I aspirants seeking cancellation of the preliminary test of Group-I, pronounced verdict dismissing them. The petitioners cited different grounds for cancellation of the preliminary exam held on this June 9.

In one plea, the petitioners contended that the preliminary test held on June 9 was in violation of the judgement delivered by a single judge of the HC which was also upheld by a division bench. The clubbing of 63 new posts with the earlier notified 500 posts for selecting candidates in the notification was illegal, unconstitutional and arbitrary, they maintained.

The extension of 10% reservation of posts for scheduled tribes was not fair and justified. This reservation should have been applied to the only 63 posts which were added after the government had issued an order providing 10% reservation to ST candidates, they argued.

In the second plea, the petitioners raised objections over the options of answers given to some questions in the preliminary test. They wanted a direction to revise the key to the question paper and finalise the list of candidates afresh.