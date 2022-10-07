‘Hunting dogs’ of the BJP will target us: KTR hints at raids after formation of Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti

TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao speaks to the media at Pragati Bhavan on October 7, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Terming the Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax department and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as the ‘hunting dogs’ of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president, K.T. Rama Rao hinted that the TRS leadership might be targeted soon for exposing the ‘jhumlas’ of the most ‘inept’ and ‘incompetent’ Prime Minister independent India has seen.

“We will fight them and outwit them, and our leader with a steely resolve has the ability to do so,” he argued at an informal chat with reporters in Hyderabad on Friday. “We will expose the BJP and their failures,” he said as he spoke about the highest inflation, highest unemployment rate ever, rupee falling to its lowest ever against the dollar, Indian turning into a poverty capital, and how the ‘rape’ accused in Gujarat riots were welcomed under the leadership of Mr. Modi.

Mr. KTR, who is also the IT and Municipal Minister of the State, said the BJP’s only achievement was divisiveness and crushing the federal spirit. He questioned the Central Government’s decision to celebrate September 17 as ‘Liberation Day’ when the Telangana government has already decided to celebrate it as the ‘National Integration Day’.

He pointed out that if September 17 was Liberation Day, why is the government celebrating August 15 as Independence Day? ‘Why aren’t you criticising the British from the Red Fort? Is Hyderabad targeted only because it had a Muslim ruler and it suits your narrative?” he asked the BJP.

₹22,000 crore contract to Rajagopal Reddy

The IT Minister alleged that Rajagopal Reddy secured ₹22,000 crore contracts for Sushi Infra to force an unnecessary election on the people. “We have all the evidence and will expose it,” said the IT Minister. Mr. Reddy apparently claimed with Home Minister Amit Shah that he would spend ₹500 crores to buy votes in Munugode, he alleged.

He was confident that TRS will easily win in Munugode as it was ahead by 12% votes against their rivals as per the latest surveys.