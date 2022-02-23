Hundreds of fans gatecrash Pawan Kalyan’s event

Several hundred fans of Tollywood actor and Janasena Party founder Pawan Kalyan gatecrashed his Bheemla Nayak movie pre-release event held at the Yousufguda police grounds here on Wednesday.

While promoters of the movie said arrangements were in place and nearly 6,000 entry passes issued, at least a few thousand others barricaded from the event took to frenzy as the programme began and celebrities started making appearances.

In addition to the police’s elaborate traffic regulations for the event, the issue regarding fresh passes, after the promotional event was postponed to Wednesday from Monday, also created confusion.

Speaking to media persons, event organisers said all precautions were taken, learning from the recently- concluded similar events where stampede-like situations took place.

However, confusion over passes, traffic regulations and the craze to catch a glimpse of their celebrated actors, showed different scenes at Yousufguda.

Officials of Jubilee Hills police station said there were no issues of law & order reported at the event. But as per an estimate of officials on duty at the venue, the number of attendees was about four thousands more than the number of issued passes.