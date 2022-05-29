Hundreds of devotees participate in Rudra Bandhanam

In an innovative approach, hundreds of devotees participated in the ‘Rudra Bandhanam’ programme held at Jyothirvastu Vidyapeetham located at Fasalwadi in the Sangareddy district headquarters on Sunday.

The Mahameru temple is being constructed by Jyothirvastu Vidyapeetham for the past five years and every year a programme is being organised to involve devotees. This year the organisers planned involving devotees in shifting the ‘Shilas’ to the temple from basement to a height of 27 feet. Devotees gathered at the temple and helped in shifting about 10,000 Shilas to the top of basement. This is forth phase of constructing the temple.