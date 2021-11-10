‘Hundreds may be struggling with facial, oral deformities’

Hundreds of patients who have recovered from Mucormycosis could be suffering from facial deformities which affects them psychologically and emotionally. To treat the infection, surgeons remove a part of the nasal bone, palate, and other sections in oral cavity in some of the patients. This could lead to deformities — when cheek bone or a part of it is removed, that particular part of the face collapses which could affect one’s confidence, and their social life takes a beating.

Of nearly 2,300 patients with Mucormycosis who got admitted at Government ENT Hospital and Gandhi Hospital this year, at least 1,200 were operated on. A few others underwent treatment at corporate hospitals.

Doctors say hundreds of patients could be suffering from deformities. While Mucromycosis as a disease was discussed widely, the status of patients who suffer from deformities is not being talked about, they say.

Plastic surgeons from Gandhi Hospital have performed corrective surgeries on at least 10 such patients. The doctors say that inner sections of facial structure which were exposed because of Mucormycosis were covered with skin.

Maxillofacial prosthodontists from Medicover Hospital explain that usually, oral obturator is used to close opening in roof of the mouth. However, the obturator moves when food is chewed. Functionality is not regained completely. Medical grade titanium can be used as it lasts for a lifetime and does not move, they say.

However, the material and building implants using medical grade titanium costs ₹2-3 lakh, which economically-disadvantaged individuals can ill-afford.