Hundreds attend Tahsildar’s funeral

Hundreds of Revenue department employees attended Abdullapurmet Tahsildar Ch Vijaya Reddy’s funeral held at Kothapet in the city on Tuesday.

She was burnt alive by K Suresh at her office on Monday afternoon. She is survived by her husband and two children.

As family members and her colleagues were recovering from Ms Reddy’s death, her driver K Gurunatham, who sustained burn injuries in his attempt to rescue the tahsildar, died on Tuesday morning.

On Monday afternoon, Suresh from Gouravelli village went into the tahsildar’s cabin and set her ablaze by pouring petrol on her.

Rachakonda police said the accused visited the office in connection with a dispute regarding a seven-acre land in Bacharam village. Ms Reddy who was set ablaze ran out, collapsed and died near the doorway of her office. Though her subordinates tried to rescue her by throwing a blanket, she died on the spot. In the process, her driver Gurunatham and attendant Chandraiah sustained burn injuries. They were admitted to a private hospital in Kanchanbagh.

The condition of prime accused Suresh, who suffered over 62% burns was critical, doctors at Osmania General Hospital said.

After post-mortem at OGH’s mortuary, Ms Reddy’s body was handed over to her family on Monday evening. Her body was kept in a freezer box in the parking lot of her apartment complex.

Messages urging revenue employees from across the State to gather at her home were circulated on social media platforms. The road leading to the apartment was barricaded on both sides as hundreds of people, including politicians visited her home.

Family members and her colleagues who wanted to see her for one last time broke down as barring her face, the entire body was wrapped in white cloth, and skin on her face was completely burnt.

Congress MP A Revanth Reddy, MLA Koamtireddy Rajgopal Reddy, and members of other political parties met Ms Reddy’s family members to express their condolences. Her funeral procession started at around 12.30 p.m. amid slogans demanding justice.

Meanwhile, the condition of attendant Chandraiah who suffered 45% burns remained critical. Though he is conscious, he is yet to be out of danger, the doctors said.