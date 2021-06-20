Hundred acres handed over for Wrl. jail

HYDERABAD

20 June 2021 21:55 IST

Hundred acres of land adjacent to the police battalion and the Police Training College (PTC) at Mamnoor on Warangal outskirts was on Sunday handed over to the Jails Department for construction of a modern open air jail on the lines of Cherlapally jail.

The existing central prison in Warangal was recently demolished to facilitate construction of a multi super-speciality hospital as decided by the Cabinet. Over 900 prisoners were accommodated in different jails of the State.

The central prison superintendent Santosh Kumar Roy received the documents taking possession of 101 acres of land from the commandant of the police battalion. The land is situated on a bypass road on Warangal - Khammam highway.

Mr. Roy told The Hindu that the land given to jail in lieu of the old campus which was only 56.4 acres was well suited for carrying out the correctional, reform and skilling services on prisoners. Its construction will be completed in two years.