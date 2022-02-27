Hunar Haat exhibition started at NTR stadium

Aimed at promoting local products: Union Ministers

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G. Kishan Reddy and Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the Hunar Haat exhibition was aimed at promoting local products at international level.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the 37th Hunar Haat on Sunday at NTR Stadium, Mr. Kishan Reddy has said that Unity in Diversity and Ek Bharat, Shreshta Bharat are seen in Hunar Haat. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s objective to launch Make in India is to promote local products in a global market, for which Hunar Haat provides one of the platforms.

He said as part of Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, the Ministry of Minorities Affairs is organising 75 Hunar Haat Melas across the country. The Ministry aims to provide direct employment or employment opportunities to 7.5 lakh artisans and craftsmen.

“There is a huge demand for the organic, herbal and ayurvedic products, traditional clothing of different States, traditional food, clay products, toys, bags, bamboo products made from domestically available products and modified to the contemporary need with artistic skills which need to be appreciated,” said Mr. Ksihan Reddy

Mr. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that for the first time since Independence, the government has started working on mission mode to promote indigenous legacy of artisans and craftsmen. Hunar Haat has given new energy and enthusiasm to lakhs of families, from far-flung areas of the country, engaged in traditional art and craftsmanship and markets to their ancestral legacy, he added.

BJP National OBC Morcha President K. Laxman, Home Minister Mahamood Ali, MP K. R. Suresh Reddy and others were present.