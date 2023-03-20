Humrahi, a user-friendly guide to avail entitlements for army veterans 

March 20, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

To make it easier for the veterans, veer naris and the family members of the Indian Army personnel in accessing their entitlements, a booklet, Humrahi, was released by the EME Records in a comprehensible and user-friendly format. Brigadier G. Suresh, Commandant of 1 EME Centre and officer in-charge, said the book, which is also available in PDF on their website, is aimed to reach larger masses across the country, especially the remotest of places, for the officials to know the entitlements/benefits and utilise them with ease.

This gives the user a ‘ready to apply’ chance, and though it is a new initiative, we will constantly be working on the betterment and evolution of this initiative as and when we get feedback, said Brigadier G. Suresh.

The booklet, made under the stewardship of Colonel Bhupendra Singh of the EME Records, has a very segregated section for the ease of the user to select from. “The EME Records, which maintains the data of about 2.40 lakh ex-servicemen and about 88,000 serving the community, is one of the biggest in the country. The reason for the book is to strengthen the knowledge about the entitlement on grassroot level which help us in serving people. More data on this booklet will have data added dynamically as the time goes by. That’s the essence of the book,” said the officer.

Col Bhupendra Singh said that this initiative was well received by the headquarters and the community. “It will keep changing as per needs and feedback. It is detailed with sections for physical casualties, battle casualties and has a proper clientele based info system for widows, veterans and families of ex-servicemen,” said the official.