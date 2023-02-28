Humongous water bills served to many in several areas

February 28, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A large number of consumers of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) have received sudden whammies in the form of water bills for the month of January.

Several consumers complained of bills running into several thousands of rupees, major portion of which pertained to arrears of the last several months since the onset of the scheme for supply of 20 kilo litres of water free of cost as per the election promise of the TRS back in 2018.

“We have got a bill for over ₹10,000, of which the arrears constituted more than ₹9,000. I inquired with the lineman and was told that bills were being served to the customers who are not eligible for free water supply,” S. Srinivasulu, a consumer from Mansurabad, informed.

P.V. Chowdary, another consumer from Sripuram Colony of Malakpet, corroborated the same. He got a bill for the last five months all at once.

R. Narasimha Reddy, another consumer from Boduppal area, got a bill for ₹4,476, of which about ₹3,936 is being shown as arrears, and ₹56 as interest on the arrears. In this case, the last bill generated and paid was in September 2021.

‘Never applied for free water scheme’

Mr. Reddy, now deceased, had never applied for free water supply, and had no clue why he was not receiving the bills for the last one-and-a-half year, his sons informed.

The bill served to T. Shiva Shankar Rao, a resident of Ketana Avenue in Peerzadiguda, takes the cake, with the ‘demand’ raised for a total ₹14,402, of which ₹13,543 were arrears and ₹178, interest on arrears.

Almost all these consumers were not served bills for several months, and are shocked to see such huge amount of arrears.

“When we sought an explanation, the meter readers begged us to pay at least part of the arrears, which we did,” shared a consumer unwilling to be named.

Managing Director of Water Board M. Dana Kishore said that there were issues with billing till about six months ago, and before that, the government, as part of the COVID-19 policy, halted the billing for one year.

“We have streamlined the process now, and recruited more meter readers. So the issue is resolved except in a few isolated cases,” Mr. Dana Kishore informed.