Humanitarian gesture: Narsimhulapet police renovate a home for the needy 

Displaying a human approach, the Narsimhulapet police have renovated a home for a 65-year-old woman, Mandula Bakkamma, and her blind son, Naganna, in Pedda Nagaram village in the mandal spending ₹1.5 lakh from their own pockets for this noble cause.

Knowing about their plight through social media, Narsimhulapet Sub-Inspector (SI) Gundrathi Satish informed higher officials of his willingness to help them. Responding to this, Mahabubabad Superintendent of Police (SP) Sudhir Ramnath Kekan encouraged Satish and other staff to assist the poor family, as their old house was at risk of collapsing during the rains. Following this, the police took up the task and completed the house within a short period.

The SP inaugurated the house and handed it over to the woman and her son on Sunday. Thorrur DSP V. Suresh, Thorrur CI T. Sanjeev, and others attended the event.

“My heartfelt thanks to higher officials and colleagues for their support for this good cause,” SI Satish said, adding that they could complete the work in a month. Since Naganna is blind from birth, his mother Bakkamma assists him every day, and they earn a living by seeking alms by travelling on the train or visiting a bus station. “Naganna is a good singer who highlights social issues in his songs,” the SI added. Bakkamma and her son also thanked the police for their help in the need of hour.

Continuing Legacy

A 2014 batch officer, G Satish was widely appreciated for building a house for an 80-year-old woman, Bandipelli Rajamma, in Lakshminarayanapuram village, Palakurthy mandal in 2020 while he was posted at the local station. The SI funded the construction of an asbestos-roofed house for her at ₹1.6 lakh. His initiatives go beyond providing housing. During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, he played a crucial role in helping patients receive nutritious food and medicines.