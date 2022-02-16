Human Capital Development Centre launched at OU

Telangana Industries and IT Principal Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan; Director of HCDC, Prof. K.Stevenson (left), Chairman of Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) R. Limbadri, Osmania University Vice-Chancellor, Prof D Ravinder and Vice Chairman of TSCHE, Prof. V. Venkataramana at the inauguration of Human Capital Development Centre at Osmania University Campus in Hyderabad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

February 16, 2022 21:17 IST

To enhance employability and higher education prospects of students

More and more graduates are opting to become entrepreneurs and it is imperative for higher education institutions to provide right inputs at the right time, said Jayesh Ranjan, IT and Industries secretary, Telangana.

Launching the Human Capital Development Centre at Osmania University, Mr Ranjan said the idea of a finishing school was a brilliant one to help students identify their potential and groom them accordingly. “India has a unique opportunity to benefit from its young people, who constitute two-thirds of the population. Higher education institutions play an important role in realising the demographic dividend,” Mr Ranjan said.

The Human Capital Development Centre at Osmania University was conceived to enhance employability and higher education prospects of students in the context of global competition.

“Employability has become the key outcome expected of higher education institutions and this is an effort to universalise placement training to meet the needs of fourth industrial revolution,” said Prof. K. Stevenson, Director, HCDC.

The Centre has four coordinators — Prof. V Uma Maheshwar, Prof. A. Patrick, Prof. K. W. Christopher and Prof. P. Muralidhar Reddy. Prof. R. Limbadri, chairman, TS Higher Education Council, and Prof. V. Venkata Ramana, vice-chairman, TSCHE and Prof D Ravinder, OU VC were present.