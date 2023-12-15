Huge turnout for Praja Vani; traffic congestion at Panjagutta and surrounding junctions

December 15, 2023 03:09 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A long queue of people was seen alongside the road leading to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan at Begumpet on Friday morning. As the people waited for their turn to submit their grievances at Praja Vani, slow movement of vehicles affected traffic at Banjara Hills, Panjagutta, Somajiguda junctions.

The first Praja Vani (Praja Darbar earlier) was held at the Bhavan on December 8, 2023, a day after Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy assumed charge. Four days ago, Mr. Reddy announced that Praja Vani will be held on every Tuesday and Friday from 10.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m.

While the crowd was relatively less on this Tuesday, a surprisingly huge number of people turned up today. At one point, the line stretched from Lalitha Jewellers showroom on the Somajiguda Road to the Bhavan. Persons with Disabilities were allowed to enter the complex without standing in the widing queue. They were provided with wheelchairs. Others, including people in old age, had to wait for their turn. While they were supplied with water, the crowd swelled. People moved elbow to elbow

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hyderabad City Traffic Police resorted to making a post on X (formerly Twitter) to alert the commuters.

The post read, “Date: 15-12-23 at 1230 hrs. Due to heavy flow of Visitors to Praja Vaani (Praja Darbar),movement of vehicles is slow from 1. SNT, Sultan Uloom College,NFCL,Panjagutta X Roads, Somajiguda Circle towards Praja Darbar. 2. Eenadu, KCP, CEO, NIMS, Panjagutta X Roads towards Shalimar.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT