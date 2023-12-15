ADVERTISEMENT

Huge turnout for Praja Vani; traffic congestion at Panjagutta and surrounding junctions

December 15, 2023 03:09 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD 

Naveen Kumar

People waited in a long queue for their turn to attend Praja Vani at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan, Begumpet, Hyderabad on December 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

A long queue of people was seen alongside the road leading to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan at Begumpet on Friday morning. As the people waited for their turn to submit their grievances at Praja Vani, slow movement of vehicles affected traffic at Banjara Hills, Panjagutta, Somajiguda junctions.

The queue of people stretched for a long distance from Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad on December 15, 2023 | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

The first Praja Vani (Praja Darbar earlier) was held at the Bhavan on December 8, 2023, a day after Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy assumed charge. Four days ago, Mr. Reddy announced that Praja Vani will be held on every Tuesday and Friday from 10.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m.

While the crowd was relatively less on this Tuesday, a surprisingly huge number of people turned up today. At one point, the line stretched from Lalitha Jewellers showroom on the Somajiguda Road to the Bhavan. Persons with Disabilities were allowed to enter the complex without standing in the widing queue. They were provided with wheelchairs. Others, including people in old age, had to wait for their turn. While they were supplied with water, the crowd swelled. People moved elbow to elbow

The Hyderabad City Traffic Police resorted to making a post on X (formerly Twitter) to alert the commuters.

The post read, “Date: 15-12-23 at 1230 hrs. Due to heavy flow of Visitors to Praja Vaani (Praja Darbar),movement of vehicles is slow from 1. SNT, Sultan Uloom College,NFCL,Panjagutta X Roads, Somajiguda Circle towards Praja Darbar. 2. Eenadu, KCP, CEO, NIMS, Panjagutta X Roads towards Shalimar.” 

