Telangana

Huge spike in COVID cases in Telangana

79 test positive from GHMC area alone

Telangana witnessed huge spike in single-day coronavirus positive cases on Monday with 79 persons testing positive for COVID-19. More worrisome is the fact that all the cases have been reported from GHMC area, the State Capital.

Such a huge increase in the number of cases in one day is highest-ever reported in Telangana so far. With the addition of positive cases on Monday, the number of confirmed cases in the State has gone up to 1,275.

According to an official bulletin issued on Monday night, the number of active cases is 444 and 801 persons who tested positive in the past have been discharged from hospitals till date. However, the number of deaths remains at 30 as on Sunday.

The bulletin issued by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare has also stated that three districts – Warangal Rural, Yadadri-Bhongir and Wanaparthy have no positive cases as on Monday and another 26 districts have reported no positive cases during the last 14 days. Strangely, four migrants in Yadadri district tested positive on Sunday but the Monday’s report has no mention of it.

Of the 50 persons discharged on Monday, 42 belonged to Hyderabad, four to Suryapet and one each from Nirmal, Kumram Bheem-Asifabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Karimnagar districts.

