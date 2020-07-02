Huge slump in non-tax revenue in 2018-19

The non-tax revenue of Telangana was a mere 46.37% of budget proposals in 2019-20 against 111.52% in the previous year of 2018-19.
This was revealed in the accounts at a glance at the end of March 2020 as presented by the Comptroller and Auditor General in its latest report for the State on Wednesday.
The report said the non-tax revenue was a mere ₹7,361 crore against the budget estimate of ₹15,875 crore. Sources said the slump was mainly due to failure of the government to sell lands which was expected to fetch ₹ 10,000 crore.
The tax revenue, on the other hand, was far better in 2019-20 at 90.67% of budget estimates while the same was 77.43% in the previous year. Except State’s share of Union taxes, all other heads of tax revenue had positive growth.
They included Goods and Service Tax, stamps and registration, land revenue, sales tax, State excise duties and other taxes and duties.
The State’s share of Union taxes was, however, down from 108.78% in 2018-19 to 79.80%. The share was only ₹11,450 crore against ₹14,348 crore in the previous year. The total expenditure was 23% more than 2018-19.
