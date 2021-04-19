Huge rush on final day of filing nominations

Candidates filing their nominations for the civic elections in Siddipet district on Sunday.

SIDDIPET

19 April 2021 00:17 IST

On the last day of filing nominations, Siddipet municipality witnessed a huge rush with candidates from different political parties and Independents filing nominations for different wards. According to official sources, a total of 566 nominations were filed till the last day. There are 43 wards in the municipality.

Candidates from all the three major parties, TRS, Congress and BJP, filed their nominations for all wards. However, names of candidates were not officially announced so far. This may change depending on last minute political equations.

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao had already announced candidates for 12 wards and for the remaining wards, names would be announced in a day or two. It was stated that the Minister had already come to a conclusion on candidates.

The scrutiny will be held on Monday, and the final list would be known after that.