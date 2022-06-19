Huge response to Sunday meditation session at Buddhavanam  

Meditation sessions organised at Buddhavanam, Nagarjunasagar, on Sunday in association with the local Dhamma Nagarjuna International Vipassana Centre drew an overwhelming response.

The first session, with a group of 70 participants from different parts of the State, began at 12 noon under the guidance of dhammacharyas of the vipassana centre through audio instructions by Satyanarayana Goenka after which the participants practiced the technique of Buddhist meditation, said Special Officer of Buddhavanam project, Mallepalli Laxmaiah.

As per plan, such half-hour sessions will be organised every Sunday.