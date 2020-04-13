Huge response to fruit packs on demand initiative

There is a huge response to the fruit packs supply, door delivery, initiated by the Horticulture and Marketing Departments in Hyderabad with the call centre receiving over 2,500 orders on the first day on Monday.

According to officials, the call centre had received 408 phone calls and 70 WhatsApp requests for supply fruit packs worth ₹300 each. They were able to deliver orders to only 1,370 customers at their doorstep on Monday and the exercise would continue.

The officials stated that their effort was to deliver the fruit packs within 24 hours after getting the call. As only one number in the call centre is unable to handle the calls, the government has arranged a new number to take the orders — 9114445555 — in addition to the existing number — 7330733212.

On the supply of vegetable through mobile rythu bazaars, the officials stated that 201 of them had supplied vegetables in 403 localities in the City on Monday. The two measures of supplying fruits and vegetables to people during the lockdown had not only helped people get the quality supplies at reasonable rates but had also been helping the farmers who were growing them, Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy said.