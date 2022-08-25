Huge quantity of water drained into sea

As much as 4,210 tmc ft water in river Godavari and 310.5 tmc ft water in Krishna drained into sea in the current water season from June 2 due to heavy floods in the twin rivers and irrigation officials lifted gates of reservoirs en route to discharge the flood.

The flood in Godavari was a new record as the previous highest of 3,797 tmc fit in a whole water year was recorded in 2019-20. In just three months since June 2 this year, the water that flowed into sea was 4,210 tmc ft, irrigation officials said.

With more rains forecast next month, they expected much more discharges into the sea. The government has earned a revenue of about ₹650 crore from hydel generation with ₹628 crore coming from generation at Jurala, Lower Jurala,, Srisailam, Nagarjunasagar, Pulichintala and Paleru mini-hydel stations.

The crest gates of projects on Krishna had been lifted for most of the time this season. The gates were kept open at Srisaialam for 22 days and 12 days in Nagarjunasagar. Meanwhile, farmers in Sironcha of Maharashtra launched an agitation in protest against submergence of their fields due to the backwaters of Medigadda barrage in Kaleshwaram lift-irrigation project.