Huge passenger patronage for Vande Bharat Express trains

January 19, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - HYDERABAD

The regular train service of Vande Bharat Express operating between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam which began its maiden run on Sankranti (Sunday) has evoked huge response from the rail passengers with consistent full capacity utilisation of more than 100%.

Regular services of the train began from January 16 for which bookings were opened on January 14 and the train has witnessed huge patronage from rail passengers for the first three days. For the journey between Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad, the average occupancy for the first three days (January 16, 17 and 18) is: 99%, 144% and 149%, respectively, informed senior officials on Wednesday.

Similarly, for the journey between Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam, the average occupancy for the first three days is: 122%, 147% and 117%, respectively. The final occupancy ratio will be higher at the end of the journey after taking into account current bookings for the third day. It also means each seat was booked more than once for different destinations.

The train consists of 14 AC chair car coaches and two executive AC chair car coaches with the capacity of 1,024 and 104 seats, respectively, totalling to 1,128. The train is fast becoming the most preferred option for day journey travel between the two stations as well as for intermediate stations viz., Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada and Rajahmundry.

Vande Bharat Express is the fastest travelling option covering the distance between the two stations - Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam, in a short span of only eight-and-a-half hours. It is also being operated at convenient timings suitable to the people who travel frequently during day times and that too on short notice, said CPRO Ch. Rakesh.

The indigenously designed and manufactured train is equipped with modern features and enhanced comforts on par with air travel with automatic sliding doors, reclining seats in all classes and rotating seats in executive class. Emergency alarm button and emergency talk back units have been provided through which passengers can talk with crew in case of exigent situations. CCTV cameras are equipped in all coaches for safe and secure travel, he added, in a press release.