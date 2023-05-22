‘Huge land scam involved in cancelling GO 111’

May 22, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy came down heavily on Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, saying huge land scam was involved in cancelling the GO 111 pertaining to 84 villages in Vikarabad district and huge money was changing hands. He said that about 80% lands in this area were benami holdings. He wondered why the BJP leaders were silent on the issue and why they not lodging a complaint with Central investigating agencies.

“The previous rulers like Nizam, British and Andhra did something that is useful for the city. They have laid a path for development. But Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao has ruined all this by lifting GO 111 thereby opening space for construction of concrete jungles. This will be catastrophic for Hyderabad and for next generations. Hyderabad will be flooded with rains that take place in 84 villages which includes some forest area. There are some environmental issues also involved,” said Mr. Revanth Reddy while speaking to reporters at Gandhi Bhavan here on Monday. Stating that both Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar were constructed to arrest flooding from up-streams, he said that from both these reservoirs the city had been getting water with gravity.

Former PCC president V. Hanumantha Rao, TPCC working president Anjan Kumar Yadav, Malreddy Rangareddy, G. Vinod, former minister Mohd. Shabbir Ali, former minister Balaram Naik, and Kisan Cell All India vice president M. Kodanda Reddy were present.

Informing that under GO 111 issued in 1996 bringing 84 villages under bio-conservation zone, the TPCC president said that cancelling GO 111 could be seen as ‘atomic strike’ on the city of Hyderabad which would make the life miserable for future generations. He warned that Mriganayani would be first casualty.

“The TPCC has decided to form a committee headed by Mr. Kodanda Reddy to conduct a study at field level on how many lands changed hands in recent years. We will lodge a complaint with investigation agencies to probe the issue. Why were Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay silent on the issue. Why are they not complaining?” he asked.

Accusing that 11 acres of prime land at Kokapet was allocated to the BRS for establishing a training centre for a throwaway price, the TPCC president asked why no land was allocated for Congress office so far despite paying the amount long ago. Stating that the government had withdrawn the case regarding allotment of land at Bhimraowada, the TPCC president demanded that the government allot land immediately.