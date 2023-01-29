Huge increase in post-office savings bank interest rates

January 29, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Department of Posts has been offering various small savings schemes suitable to the needs of various categories of public. Government of India has increased the interest rates on various small savings schemes for the fourth quarter of the current Financial Year 2022-23 starting from January 1 to March 21, 2023.

The interest rates of time deposits, senior citizen’s savings scheme, monthly income scheme, national savings certificate, kisan vikas patra have been increased significantly.

With an aim to spread the benefit to maximum citizens, DoP is conducting a campaign named ‘Ek Din Mein Ek Crore’ from January 28 to 31. DoP, Hyderabad Region, Telangana circle is organising campaigns at villages, colonies, residential complexes and other public spaces to bring the benefit to the doorstep of the public.

Senior citizens savings account is offering highest interest rate of 8% which was increased from 7.6%.

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana account: The most accepted and useful scheme for girl child is now offered with interest rate of 7.6%.

Monthly Income Scheme: The interest rate of Monthly Income Scheme account has also been increased to 7.1% from 6.7 %.

Savings Certificates: The interest rate of 5-year National Saving Certificate has also been increased to 7 % from 6.8 %. The interest rate on Kisan Vikas Patra will now be 7.2 % and will mature in 120 months which was earlier offered with 7.0 % interest rate being matured after 123 months.

Time Deposits: The interest rates of fixed deposits for 01 year, 02 years, 03 years and 05 years are increased to 6.6%, 6.8%, 6.9% and 7.0% respectively.