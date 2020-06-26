TelanganaADILABAD 26 June 2020 18:09 IST
Comments
Huge haul of fake cotton seeds
Updated: 26 June 2020 18:09 IST
20 persons arrested, 15 quintals seized
Mancherial district police under Ramagundam Commissionerate of Police on Friday seized 15 quintals of banned cotton seeds worth ₹ 45 lakh. The police also arrested 20 persons while three others are absconding. On orders of Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V. Satyanarayana, Mancherial DCP Uday Kumar Reddy conducted surprise raids on illegal storage places across the district.
Why you should pay for news - know more
More In Telangana
Read more...