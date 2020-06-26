Telangana

Huge haul of fake cotton seeds

20 persons arrested, 15 quintals seized

Mancherial district police under Ramagundam Commissionerate of Police on Friday seized 15 quintals of banned cotton seeds worth ₹ 45 lakh. The police also arrested 20 persons while three others are absconding. On orders of Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V. Satyanarayana, Mancherial DCP Uday Kumar Reddy conducted surprise raids on illegal storage places across the district.

