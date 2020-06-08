Huge haul of banned cotton seeds

ADILABAD

08 June 2020 19:59 IST

Police arrest two persons involved in the racket

The special task force forged to control sale of the illegal Bt3 cotton seeds in Adilabad district seized as many as 785 packets of such seeds from house in Ramnagar locality and arrested two persons involved. The seized seeds were worth ₹ 5.5 lakh according to Superintendent of Police Vishnu S. Warrier.

The SP told reporters that the special task force comprising of two inspectors of police and 10 constables besides Agriculture Department officials seized the seeds on Sunday. He said the accused Sk. Mehraj and Md. Mustafa were arrested while one Kalunath of Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh has also been included as accused as he had sold the spurious seeds to the two locals.

Mr. Warrier said a special action plan has been drawn to curb sale of the fake seeds in villages. Officials are meeting village elders and asking them to inform the police in case anyone attempts to sell cotton seeds at cheaper prices.

