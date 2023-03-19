ADVERTISEMENT

Huge crop loss due to heavy rains

March 19, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

The Hindu Bureau

CPI (M) leaders examining the crop loss due to heavy rains at Kondapur mandal in Sangareddy district. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

The unseasonal rains and hailstorm that hit the erstwhile Medak district for the last three days left farmers with huge crop loss.

Crops of sugarcane, jowar, paddy, mango, papaya, soya, tomato, and potato, in an area of about 1,400 acres got damaged at Zaheerabad, Kohir, Nyalakal and Raikod mandals in Sangareddy district alone.

Ameenpur received 52.7 mm rainfall followed by 45 mm at Sadashivapet, 41.7 mm at Sangareddy, 38.3 mm at Ramachandrapuram and 35.2 mm at Patancheru by Sunday morning. Within three days, Kondapur mandal received as much as 116 mm rainfall, the highest in this month.

Agriculture officer Narasimha Rao and horticulture officer Sunitha visited some places at Zaheerabad and Kohir and prepared a preliminary report that would be forwarded to higher officials in Hyderabad for consideration.

Siddipet and Medak districts also reported major crop loss.

