HRF urges Telangana DGP to withdraw order mandating SHO nod for holding events at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram

The Human Rights Forum (HRF) on Saturday expressed shock over being informed that prior permission was required to organise an event in memory of human rights activist K. Balagopal at the Sundarayya Vignana Kendram (SVK).

In a letter written to the Director General of Police, a copy of which was shared with the media, HRF members S. Jeevan Kumar and V. Vasanthalakshmi stated that that SVK staff told them that “Station House Officer of Chikkadpally police station has issued a letter to the management of Sundrayya Trust in Sundarayya Vignana Kendram not to allow booking of the seminar halls in the Kendram without prior permission” of the police.

The HRF stated that this violates the freedoms of citizens, which Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had assured to protect. “We urge you to examine the controversial ‘order’ of the Chikkadpally police and see that it is withdrawn. We shall be writing to the Chief Minister on this matter,” an excerpt reads.

