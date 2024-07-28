GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HRF urges Telangana DGP to withdraw order mandating SHO nod for holding events at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram

The HRF stated that this violates the freedoms of citizens, which Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had assured to protect

Published - July 28, 2024 01:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Human Rights Forum (HRF) on Saturday expressed shock over being informed that prior permission was required to organise an event in memory of human rights activist K. Balagopal at the Sundarayya Vignana Kendram (SVK).

In a letter written to the Director General of Police, a copy of which was shared with the media, HRF members S. Jeevan Kumar and V. Vasanthalakshmi stated that that SVK staff told them that “Station House Officer of Chikkadpally police station has issued a letter to the management of Sundrayya Trust in Sundarayya Vignana Kendram not to allow booking of the seminar halls in the Kendram without prior permission” of the police.

The HRF stated that this violates the freedoms of citizens, which Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had assured to protect. “We urge you to examine the controversial ‘order’ of the Chikkadpally police and see that it is withdrawn. We shall be writing to the Chief Minister on this matter,” an excerpt reads.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.