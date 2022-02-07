HRF urges CS to order inquiry in land scam

About 250 acres of assigned land now in names of close relatives of a ruling party leader

The State committee of the Human Rights Forum (HRF) has appealed to the Chief Secretary to order an inquiry into the land scam that took place at Jinnaram mandal of Sangareddy district where government and assigned lands were illegally transferred.

In a release here on Monday, HRF Coordination Committee member S. Jeevan Kumar said that a 10- member committee consisting of Sanjeev, Nagaiah, Meera Sanghamitra and others was constituted as fact-finding team to study the illegal transfer of government and assigned lands. The team has visited Kishtaipally, Chettipocharam and Alee Nagaram on January 11 and interacted with locals.

Mr. Jeevan Kumar said that in survey number 166 about 250 acres of land assigned to 100 families and the names of assignees were changed and new names of close relatives of a ruling party leader found place in Pahanis. He said that some lands got converted into private lands and alleged the role of the then MRO G. Narender in allotment of lands to some ex-servicemen with fictitious names.

Referring to some documents, Mr. Jeevan Kumar urged the Chief Secretary to order an inquiry on the issue.