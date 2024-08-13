HRF condemns demolitions in Gajularamaram, demands action against HYDRAA

The Human Rights Forum (HRF) condemned the demolition of houses of the poor at Yellamma Basthi in Devendra Nagar of Gajularamaram on August 6, by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) without proper notice and adequate time.

Through a press statement on Monday, the HRF demanded rehabilitation and immediate provision of alternative housing for the slum residents.

A fact finding team from the forum visited the slum on August 10, where over 50 houses were pulled down reportedly within the Full Tank Level of the Chintal Cheruvu.

Occupants of the small, tin-roofed houses have been living in the area for the past two to three years. Most of the residents work as daily wage labourers, auto drivers, or are employed with GHMC as sanitation workers, the statement said. A significant number of these families migrated from Anantapur and Kurnool districts.

On the morning of August 6, HYDRAA officials, in collaboration with police, disconnected the electricity supply and demolished the houses using earth movers.

Those who resisted were met with a lathicharge, the forum alleged. Many residents were not around at the time of the demolition, and those present were not given sufficient time to remove their belongings. The displaced residents lost their homes, along with their essential documents such as Aadhaar cards and voter IDs, the statement said, and demanded disciplinary action against the officials responsible for the demolition without notice.