HRDCL taking up road works worth over ₹1,057 crore

The Hyderabad Road Development Corporation (HRDCL) is taking up a fresh batch of link roads as part of the Phase-III of its project titled ‘Construction of Missing Links Development Improvement Project’.

A total 49 links have been identified for the Phase-III, all in the municipalities and municipal corporations adjoining the GHMC and part of the expanding city within the Outer Ring Road. The estimated cost of the project to be implemented in two phases is about ₹1057.41 crore.

The link roads or the ‘missing link’ roads, are laid connecting two major roads, providing an effective alternative to the choked thoroughfares.

The roads are being developed in Badangpet, Jawahar Nagar, Nagaram, Dammaiguda, Shamshabad, Kothur, Ibrahimpatnam, Ghatkesar, Bandlaguda Jagir and Pocharam.

Under Package I, the works to be taken up include Injapur Road to Mungnur Road, Vanasthalipuram Road to Old Hyathnagar Road via Saheb Nagar road, Badangpet-Nadargul Main Road to Nadargul Road, Thorrur to Nagarjunasagar Road, Govt. Upper Primary School to Kokapet, Inner Ring Road to DLRL Colony via TKR College Road, Ameenpur village to HMT Colony in Miyapur, Raj Bhavan Road to R&B Guest House & Link road from Begumpet Railway station, Prakash Nagar to Brahmanwadi railway track, Qutubullapur road to Pipeline road via St. Anthony’s High School at Vennalgadda Cheruvu, Qutubullapur road to Pipeline Road via Godavari Homes, Bapughat Bridge to P&T Colony East Side of Esa River, VNR College, Bachupally to Potti Sriramulu Telugu University, Nizampet, Bairagiguda to Narsingi, Gollapally National Highway Junction to ORR Service Road (Pedda Golconda), Ambedkar Junction to Octopus - In Ibrahimpatnam, Shivareddyguda to Madhav Reddy Bridge in Ghatkesar, Yamanaampet flyover to Double bedroom housing complex in Nagaram, ORR service road to Chevella road via Kismathpur, Vivekananda statue, Kismathpur to R&B road, Darga to L.V. Prasad Eye Institute -- all in Bandlaguda Jagir, Yamanaampet to ORR Service Road in Pocharam, Farmaish hotel to Taramati & Bharadari via Kendriya Vihar apartments in Bandlaguda Jagir, Badangpet Main road to Turkayamjal via Nadargul, at an estimated cost of close to ₹486 crore.

Under Package II, the roads to be developed include RCI crossroads to Srisailam Highway, Mallapur Crossroad to Kurmlaguda and Kurmlaguda to Nadargul, Firing Katta to NTR statue road, NTR statue to Dammaiguda road, NTR statue to dumping yard, and NTR Statue to Vampuguda Road in Jawaharnagar Corporation, Rampally crossroad to Survey No. 421(Near HP Petrol Pump), Sy. No. 421 to Yamnampet up to Nagaram Municipal boundary, Cherlapally to ORR service road via Kareemguda, Cherlapally BSNL Office to Rampalli Junction, Dammaiguda to Nagaram road connecting to ECIL, Cheriyala JNNURM housing colony to Ahmadguda/RGK connecting to link road 82, Shamshabad Railway Crossing to Dharmagiri Road, Shamshabad Bus Stop on NH 44 to Rallaguda Road, NH 44 Dondupally Junction to ORR Service Road, Kothur Railway Crossing to Kummariguda Junction, Kothur Y Junction to Vinayak Steel, NH-44 to Industrial area at Ram Reddy Nagar via Fox Sagar (Pet Basheerbad HT line road), Hanuman Temple to Aparna Hill Park via Gangaram Cheruvu, Hanuman Temple, Kaiser Nagar to Mithila Nagar, Gajularamaram, Pragathi Nagar to Mahadevpuram Veterinary Hospital via Yellamma Banda, link road connecting ORR Service Road with the existing road at Manchirevula, link road connecting Neopolis layout, Kokapet to Pipe Line road Kokapet and link Road Connecting from Birappa temple to Pipe Line Road/ Radial Road No. 5 via Green space project. Estimated cost of the works under Package II is ₹571.42 crore.