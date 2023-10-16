ADVERTISEMENT

HRDA raises alarm over alleged intimidation in TSMC elections

October 16, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) recently sent a letter to Health Secretary S.A.M. Rizvi, expressing concerns over a candidate in Telangana State Medical Council (TSMCl) elections allegedly intimidating Government Medical Officers into submitting blank postal ballots.

The candidate, Dr. D. Mathru, is the District Coordinator of Hospital Services (DCHS) in Nalgonda district. The motive behind the action is believed to be an attempt to secure votes in his favour, according to HRDA members.

The association also highlighted that the managements of private medical colleges were allegedly twisting the arms of faculty members and postgraduate students to hand over blank TSMC election postal ballots.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

HRDA urged the Health Secretary to take necessary action, disqualify Dr. D. Mathru and instruct all private medical college managements not to collect TSMC election postal ballots from faculty members and postgraduate students.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US