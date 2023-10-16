HamberMenu
HRDA raises alarm over alleged intimidation in TSMC elections

October 16, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) recently sent a letter to Health Secretary S.A.M. Rizvi, expressing concerns over a candidate in Telangana State Medical Council (TSMCl) elections allegedly intimidating Government Medical Officers into submitting blank postal ballots.

The candidate, Dr. D. Mathru, is the District Coordinator of Hospital Services (DCHS) in Nalgonda district. The motive behind the action is believed to be an attempt to secure votes in his favour, according to HRDA members.

The association also highlighted that the managements of private medical colleges were allegedly twisting the arms of faculty members and postgraduate students to hand over blank TSMC election postal ballots.

HRDA urged the Health Secretary to take necessary action, disqualify Dr. D. Mathru and instruct all private medical college managements not to collect TSMC election postal ballots from faculty members and postgraduate students.

