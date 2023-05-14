ADVERTISEMENT

HPS records 100 pass percentage in ICSE & ISC exams 

May 14, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet, recorded 100 pass percentage in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) exams, results of which were announced on Sunday.

Sri Rajitha Valluri of commerce stream was the school topper with a score of 483/500, 96.6%, followed by Valli Lakshmi Sanjana Pandrangi of humanities stream, with 95.4% score, Sreenidhi Karamalaputi of commerce stream with 95% score, and Maithili Nanda of science stream with 94% score.

HPS in a release said 84% of its students scored distinction and 30% of them have scored above 90% in ISC 2023.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the ICSE results, Saarthak Lamba with 99% (594/600) score was the school topper, and is followed by Aadya Kollipara who scored 98.8%.

Meanwhile, Kalpa School, Banjara Hills, in a release said 64 of its students appeared and passed the ICSE Class 10 examination, and 16 of them scored more than 90%.

Its toppers are Arith Reddy with 98%, Manav Modi and Guru Harindra Addanki, both secured 97%, while Sudha Pragnya Addanki secured 96%.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US