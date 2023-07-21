HPS investiture ceremony held

July 21, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad Public School (HPS) celebrated its investiture ceremony on Friday where Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari and school alumnus Lord Karan Billimoria spoke.

Lord Bilimoria wished students the best for their journey ahead. He said that as an alumnus, he learned that true leadership empowers, inspires collective action, and seeks positive change. “It’s our duty to lead with integrity, empathy, and a vision beyond self interest. Guided by school values, shape a brighter, inclusive society wherever you go,” he said.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said that compassionate, ethical, and visionary leaders are required today. He encouraged students to continue their pursuit of knowledge, to develop new skills and keep improving leadership abilities.

HPS Principal Skand Bali also spoke.

During the ceremony, leadership positions were given to students, which included student council, house captains, and prefects. Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari inspected student troops of 152 NCC Cadets from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Girls wings.